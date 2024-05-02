Ghana records 31 new COVID-19 cases

Ghana Health Service will start a vaccination campaign from May 5

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 within the country over the past week.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, the Programmes Manager at the Expanded Programme on Immunization, assured the public that these cases are not severe.



Speaking to the media in Accra, Dr. Amponsah-Achiano emphasized that COVID-19 is now a persistent presence, requiring ongoing vigilance. In response to the recent cases, the Ghana Health Service will initiate a vaccination campaign starting from Sunday, May 5.



Dr. Amponsah-Achiano stressed the importance of vaccination in curbing the spread of the virus, noting that the upcoming national COVID-19 vaccination drive is part of the country's strategy to minimize the impact of the pandemic.

"In the past week or so, we were recording some significant numbers up to about 30 or 31 or so," he revealed.



"But this is not unexpected. As we have already been saying, COVID has come to stay with us. It is part of us. And so from time to time and that is why we also haven’t given up on vaccination and so if you are aware, from 5th to 9th May, we are going to do another exercise of COVID vaccination.



"So we are doing the national COVID-19 vaccination exercise as part of our strategies to reduce COVID to the barest minimum," he added.