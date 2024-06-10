News

Ghana records first case of Wilson's disease in 13-Year-Old at KBTH

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital 2 Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH)

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Child Health Department has identified a rare case of Wilson’s Disease in a 13-year-old boy, believed to be the first in Ghana, Graphic Online reports.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live