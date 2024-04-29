Ghana records nearly 60,000 snakebite cases from 2015 to 2020

Snakes

Between 2015 and 2020, Ghana documented 59,600 cases of snakebites, marking the first comprehensive data compilation on the issue. On average, this equates to 9,900 snakebite incidents annually, with higher occurrences among males than females.

Dr. Joseph Opare, Programme Manager of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) at the Ghana Health Service, revealed these statistics during the launch of the African Snakebite Alliance (ASA) Ghana. Snakebite, classified as a Neglected Tropical Disease by the WHO, remains a significant health concern globally, causing more deaths than Ebola.



The Ghana Health Service has implemented measures to address snakebite mortality and morbidity, including surveillance enhancement and provision of antivenoms. However, challenges persist, such as unreliable data on snake types and distribution, limited access to antivenoms, and inadequate protective gear for rural farmers.

The ASA, comprising experts from various institutions and funded by the Wellcome Trust, aims to revolutionize snakebite research and policy formulation in Africa. Dr. John H. Amuasi, Principal Investigator of ASA, highlighted the organization's objectives to support evidence-based decision-making and enhance research capacity.



Dr. Angela Ackon of the WHO Ghana Office emphasized the scarcity of antivenoms in regions where they are needed most due to challenges in venom preparation and regulatory capacity. Efforts are underway to evaluate and list compliant antivenoms for international procurement.