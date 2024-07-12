Ghana risks return of blackouts as energy debt dispute festers

Ghana has been hit by power cuts this year because of a lack of funds to pay suppliers |Nipah Dennis

Source: Bloomberg

Ghana has made progress on restructuring its external debt but remains in dispute with two electricity suppliers over arrears.

Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam stated the nation owes $1 billion to power producers, though energy lobbyist Elikplim Apetorgbor claims the debt is $2.2 billion, including interest and other charges.



Agreements have been reached with five of seven independent power producers, but deals with Sunon Asogli Power and Karpowership are still pending. Ghana has faced power cuts due to unpaid bills, affecting economic activity.

The debt crisis has forced Ghana to seek IMF support, pledging to reduce its debt burden.



