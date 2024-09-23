Ghana’s 6.9% Q2 growth rate proves Bawumia’s economic prowess – Dr Bannor

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: 3news

Dr. Frank Bannor, a Development Economist, has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his economic leadership after Ghana achieved a 6.9% growth rate in Q2 2024—the fastest in five years.

Bannor highlighted that this growth outperformed major global economies, such as the U.S. (0.4% growth) and Germany (-0.1% contraction).



He emphasized the importance of the mining sector, particularly gold, which saw a 23.6% growth.

While acknowledging challenges in cocoa production, Bannor expressed confidence in Ghana's economic trajectory, forecasting a stable 5% growth by year-end.



