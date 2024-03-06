Ghana's 67th Independence Day: John Mahama stresses need for quality leadership and improved governance

John Dramani Mahama

On Ghana's 67th Independence Day, John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasized the nation's deserving of top-notch leadership and enhanced governance.

In a statement, Mr. Mahama highlighted the crucial requirement for a robust economy that creates opportunities for all citizens, not just a privileged few.



“Our nation deserves quality leadership, better governance, and accountability, and a strong economy that creates opportunities for all, not just a few,” he stated.



The former president called on Ghanaians to reflect on the challenges that have played a role in shaping the country’s trajectory.



He urged, “As we commemorate the 67th anniversary of our independence and the freedom that binds us together, I invite you to acknowledge the struggles that have shaped our lives and our dear country, Ghana.”

“We must make progress and build a better society for ourselves. We must hold on to hope, determination, and a collective will to overcome and build the Ghana we want for ourselves and future generations.



“With the right leadership, we shall turn our fortunes around and put Ghana back on track as the Black Star of Africa, as envisioned by those who sacrificed their lives to give us this precious gift of freedom."



