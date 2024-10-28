Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament re-elected as Chair at CoSPAL General Assembly in Accra

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The 2nd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) wrapped up in Accra, Ghana, on October 27, 2024, with Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, re-elected as Chair.

This decision underscores strong support for his leadership as legislative heads aim to set strategic priorities for Africa.



During the assembly, delegates adopted a new CoSPAL constitution, elected five regional Vice-Chairs, and discussed updates to the CoSPAL Secretariat and membership subscriptions.

The assembly concluded with a communique outlining plans for future legislative collaboration across the continent.



