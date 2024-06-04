News

Ghana’s census to go digital soon, says Bawumia

Bawumia Cencus Digital.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: Asaase Radio

Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, predicts Ghana will have regular population updates through digitalization, eliminating the need for traditional census every ten years. Speaking in Accra, Bawumia highlighted the government's digitalization efforts, foreseeing a near future where population data, including births and deaths, are continuously updated digitally, eliminating the need for physical enumeration.



Source: Asaase Radio