Ghana’s census to go digital soon, says Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Asaase Radio

Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, predicts Ghana will have regular population updates through digitalization, eliminating the need for traditional census every ten years. Speaking in Accra, Bawumia highlighted the government's digitalization efforts, foreseeing a near future where population data, including births and deaths, are continuously updated digitally, eliminating the need for physical enumeration.





