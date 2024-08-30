News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ghana’s political leadership has been cheapened – Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo File Photoo Professor Ransford Gyampo

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Prof Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, recently expressed concern on social media about the large number of individuals - over 36 people - who have submitted forms to run for president in Ghana.

He believes that this has diminished the value of political leadership in the country.

He was shocked that just any individual could wake up and think they are fit to contest for the highest position in the country.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com