Ghana’s population projected to reach more than 52 million in 2050

Ghana’s population is set to rise from 30.38 million to 52.47 million by 2050.

This growth highlights urgent needs: investing in youth skills as a third of people will be aged 15-35, preparing for an aging population with more people over 60, and improving urban and rural planning as all but one region will have over a million residents.

The northern regions face greater development challenges, underscoring the need for focused investment and planning to address these disparities and ensure balanced growth.



