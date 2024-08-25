News

Ghana’s population projected to reach more than 52 million in 2050

Screenshot 2024 08 25 181031.png This growth highlights urgent needs

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanabusinessnews.com

Ghana’s population is set to rise from 30.38 million to 52.47 million by 2050.

This growth highlights urgent needs: investing in youth skills as a third of people will be aged 15-35, preparing for an aging population with more people over 60, and improving urban and rural planning as all but one region will have over a million residents.

The northern regions face greater development challenges, underscoring the need for focused investment and planning to address these disparities and ensure balanced growth.

Source: www.ghanabusinessnews.com