Ghana successfully stops “Lassa fever” outbreak

The Ghana Health Service quickly identified and quarantined contacts

A new report by Resolve to Save Lives has highlighted successful disease outbreak responses in 2023, including Ghana's containment of Lassa fever.

After a market trader died in Accra, the Ghana Health Service quickly identified and quarantined contacts, preventing further spread. The report underscores the importance of trusted health systems, timely responses, and community involvement in preventing epidemics.



It also warns of the increasing threat from climate change-related outbreaks and stresses the need for greater global investment in epidemic preparedness.

The full report details additional successful interventions in Bangladesh, Somalia, Finland, Cambodia, and Vanuatu.



