Ghana to export more nurses to Barbados; Jamaica, Seychelles, and others on the radar

Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister for Health

Source: The Chronicle

The Ministry of Health has announced that a third batch of Ghanaian nurses will be sent to Barbados by October 2024 under a bilateral agreement.

This comes as Ghana produces more nurses than its healthcare system can absorb, offering opportunities abroad.



Minister for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, highlighted the country's collaborations with several nations to employ nurses internationally.

He also noted progress in healthcare infrastructure, with hospitals like Kumawu, Fomena, and Bolgatanga completed, and modern facilities like Korle Bu's urology center enhancing care.



The government is also expanding pediatric care with the Weija Children’s Hospital.



