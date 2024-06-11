News

Ghana to host prestigious UNESCO conference on access to information

IDUAI International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI)

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana has been chosen by UNESCO to host this year's Global Conference on the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), marking the first time the event is hosted by an African Member State.

