Ghana to host the 6th Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Gov’t of the Gulf of Guinea C’ssion

Assembly of heads of states and governor of the Gulf of Guinea Commission

Ghana will host the 6th Ordinary Session of the Gulf of Guinea Commission Assembly in Accra on August 6, 2024.

Ghana will host the 6th Ordinary Session of the Gulf of Guinea Commission Assembly in Accra on August 6, 2024. The summit, themed "Building a secure and prosperous Gulf of Guinea Region for Sustainable Development," aims to review the commission's work and propose measures for enhanced regional cooperation, peace, and development.





