News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ghana to host the 6th Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Gov’t of the Gulf of Guinea C’ssion

Gulf Of Guinea Assembly of heads of states and governor of the Gulf of Guinea C'ssion

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Ghana will host the 6th Ordinary Session of the Gulf of Guinea Commission Assembly in Accra on August 6, 2024.

Ghana will host the 6th Ordinary Session of the Gulf of Guinea Commission Assembly in Accra on August 6, 2024. The summit, themed “Building a secure and prosperous Gulf of Guinea Region for Sustainable Development,” aims to review the commission’s work and propose measures for enhanced regional cooperation, peace, and development.,



Read full article

Source: Classfmonline