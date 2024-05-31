Ghana to roll-out 5G broadband services by September – Minister

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Source: GNA

The Ghanaian government has granted a 5G license to Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC) to provide affordable 5G mobile broadband services nationwide by the third quarter of 2024.

The initiative aims to digitize Ghana by 2030. The partnership agreement, signed in Mumbai on May 27, 2024, involves Ascent Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and Ghanaian Mobile Network Operators AT and Telecel.

Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced that this shared infrastructure will enhance digital services in education, healthcare, and payments, creating jobs for tech entrepreneurs and youth, without costing the government but giving it less than 10% shareholding.



Read full article