Ghana to roll out new standards-based curriculum next year — GES

Francis Yao Agbemadi

Source: GNA

The Ghana Education Service will introduce a new standards-based curriculum for second-cycle schools next academic year, replacing the current objective-based curriculum focused on memorization.

Announcing this at the Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School SRC Week Celebration, Volta Regional Director of Education, Mr. Francis Yao Agbemadi, emphasized that the new curriculum aims to equip students with essential skills, competencies, and values for academic success, workplace readiness, and responsible adulthood.



He highlighted the shared responsibility of educators, students, parents, and the community in ensuring quality education.

Students expressed optimism that the new curriculum would better prepare them for future challenges.



