Ghana will continue to work with South Africa – President Akufo-Addo

Ramaphosa Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed strong ties with South Africa, pledging continued collaboration for mutual development.

He highlighted the "bond of friendship" between the two nations and emphasized leveraging bilateral ties for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

This message congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as South Africa's President. Ramaphosa, leader of the ANC, was re-elected by the South African Parliament with 283 votes against Julius Malema's 44.

President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in Ramaphosa's leadership, urging close collaboration to advance Africa's collective interests amid economic recovery and social development efforts.

