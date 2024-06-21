News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
1

Ghana will experience serious hunger strike if Mahama becomes president — Famous prophet

Mahama Dramanii John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Source: ghlagatin.net

Prophet Agyeman has warned of impending doom if John Dramani Mahama wins the presidency, citing a vision of hunger in Ghana.

He contrasts this with a vision of Dr. Bawumia stabilizing the economy and improving living conditions. Agyeman claimed his revelation is not politically biased.

@ghpack #kenagyapong #election2024 #2024elections #bawumia #mahama #ndc #npp #ghanatiktok???????????????????????????????? #ghanatiktokers ♬ original sound - GHPACKTV


Read full article
Source: ghlagatin.net