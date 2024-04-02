GhanaWeb.LIVE launches voice comment feature

The voice comment is just the first of many innovations GhanaWeb.LIVE will roll out this year

GhanaWeb.LIVE has launched a beta version of the voice comment option, available on both the desktop and mobile versions of the platform.

This first-of-its-kind feature offers readers the chance to express their opinions on news stories audibly.



As the internet evolves into a multimedia landscape, incorporating user voices aims to ignite deeper debates and empower individuals to share their perspectives.







The process for adding a voice comment is very simple, requiring no technical expertise. Additionally, users are encouraged to contribute in the Twi language for more regional and spontaneous engagement.



It is anticipated that voice comments will gradually supersede standard text, lending added emphasis and personality to discussions.

With the onset of the highly anticipated 2024 presidential election season, voice comments are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping public discourse.



The functionality is straightforward, following these four simple steps:



1. Choose a username



2. Select the voice comment option



3. Tap the microphone icon and speak your thoughts

4. Listen to your comment, and if satisfied, post it—task accomplished!



This marks just the initial step in GhanaWeb.LIVE's ongoing commitment to innovation. Stay connected and join us in making a difference.



The GhanaWeb.LIVE Team