Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenyan protests – Parliament

Gh Mps Kenya The Ghanaian MPs and Parliamentary staff caught up in the Kenyan protests

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s High Commission in Kenya has confirmed that five Members of Parliament (MPs) and their accompanying officer, who were caught up in Kenyan protests, are "safe and secure."

Source: www.ghanaweb.live