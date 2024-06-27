Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenyan protests – Parliament

Ghana’s High Commission in Kenya has confirmed that five Members of Parliament (MPs) and their accompanying officer, who were caught up in Kenyan protests, are "safe and secure."

Earlier reports suggested that the MPs might be in danger due to the violent protests. The delegation was visiting the Kenyan Parliament for a benchmarking exercise when the incident occurred.



A statement from Parliament on June 26 indicated that the delegation was promptly "escorted and secured in the Senate building and then evacuated to their hotel by Kenyan Parliament officials."



Parliament thanked the public for their concern and assured that efforts are underway to ensure the delegation's safe return to Ghana. The delegation includes members of the Local Government Committee: Chairman Hon. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, Ranking Member Hon. Edwin Nii Lance Vanderpuye, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Hon. Mohammed Taferu, and Senior Principal Assistant Clerk Anita Quartey Papafio.

The protests in Kenya, initially sparked by social media discontent, have escalated into widespread demonstrations. On Tuesday, protesters in Nairobi set fire to key government buildings, including the governor’s office, city hall, and the national parliament, amidst a 'total shutdown' vow.



