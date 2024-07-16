Ghanaian, Sierra Leonean journalists testify to QNET’s authenticity in recent webinar

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness direct selling company, hosted a QNET VCON media webinar for over 40 journalists from Ghana and Sierra Leone to share their experiences and learn more about QNET.

Mr. Biram Fall, QNET's Regional General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized the importance of media familiarization with the QNET brand.



Journalists who attended QNET's annual global conference in Malaysia shared their insights on QNET's products and operations. The event highlighted QNET's efforts to address reputational issues, engage with the media, and collaborate with security agencies to tackle misrepresentation.

QNET also plans to enhance public education and CSR initiatives.



