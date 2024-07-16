News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ghanaian, Sierra Leonean journalists testify to QNET’s authenticity in recent webinar

Qnet02 QNET VCON Media Webinar

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness direct selling company, hosted a QNET VCON media webinar for over 40 journalists from Ghana and Sierra Leone to share their experiences and learn more about QNET.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live