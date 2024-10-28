Ghanaian TikTok star loses UK job over work-hour videos

Queen Of Inkk

Source: GH Page

A Ghanaian woman known as Queen Of Inkk on TikTok has shared her story of losing her job in the UK for creating and watching TikTok videos during work hours.

She revealed that the dismissal has impacted her savings, delaying her plans to return to Ghana.

A strong supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), she also expressed concern that her job loss hampers her ability to campaign for John Mahama in the upcoming elections.



Read full article