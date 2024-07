Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasized prioritizing agriculture to reduce food prices by implementing best practices.

He proposes switching from traditional fertilizers to lime, believing it will enhance soil fertility and increase crop yields.

Bawumia noted that lime is locally available in Ghana and pledged to support farmers in adopting its use during a speech in the Wa East District.



Read full article