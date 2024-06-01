Ghanaian man tragically shot in Delaware

Edward Fordjour succumbed to his injuries on May 8

Detectives in New Castle County, Delaware, are investigating the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Ghanaian, Edward Fordjour.

Officers were dispatched to Troubadour Way in Bear at 3:36 a.m. on May 4, 2024, where they found Edward with multiple gunshot wounds.



Despite receiving medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on May 8 at Christiana Care Hospital.



The shooting took place during a gathering of about 50 people in a market parking lot.

The Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Detection Unit are leading the investigation to uncover the details of the incident.



In response to this tragedy, a fundraising campaign has been launched to support Edward's widow and their three children, aged 11, 4, and 2.



The family is appealing for donations to help ensure their well-being during this difficult time.