News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ghanaian students in UK sacked: Take steps to correct the wrongs – Apaak to Govt

ApakScreenshot 2024 09 11 091213.png Dr. Clement Apaak

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Clement Apaak, the deputy ranking member of Parliament's Education Committee, has called on the Ghanaian government to urgently address the deportation threat faced by students on the Government of Ghana Scholarship in the UK.

Following visa cancellations by UK Visas and Immigration due to unpaid tuition fees, Dr. Apaak criticized the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration for failing to provide timely funding.

He described the situation as a national disgrace and urged the government to rectify the issue to prevent further sanctions against the affected students, including detention and prosecution.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh