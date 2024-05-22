Ghanaian woman reportedly missing in Nigeria after traveling to meet Facebook friend

Afiba Tandoh, the missing Ghanaian lady

Afiba Tandoh, a Ghanaian woman, and her Nigerian friend, Celine Ndudim, have been reported missing following their journey to visit a Facebook friend.

The incident occurred on April 27, 2024, and despite efforts, the whereabouts of the two friends remain unknown.



According to information shared by Prison Reform Advocate Harrison Gwamnishu on social media platforms, Tandoh and Ndudim traveled from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Aba in Abia State to meet their online contact, identified as Andrew Amaechi. Amaechi is currently in police custody as a prime suspect, having been found in possession of belongings belonging to the missing women.

Law enforcement authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and provide any relevant information that could aid in locating the missing individuals.