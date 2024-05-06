Ghanaian women using toothpaste as aphrodisiac despite health risks

This practice has gained popularity among vendors in the Accra Central Market

In a concerning trend, some women in Ghana are turning to white toothpaste as an aphrodisiac and vagina-tightening agent, despite warnings from medical professionals about its potential dangers.

This practice, according to Graphic Online, has gained popularity among vendors in the Accra Central Market, who claim that applying white toothpaste to the vagina and washing it off before sex can enhance sexual experiences.



Vendors in the market are promoting this practice, with some claiming that white toothpaste is a better cleanser than lemons for various body parts.



They believe that applying toothpaste and washing it off after a few minutes can help women feel cleaner, especially in areas like the armpits, beneath the breasts, ears, thighs, and the anal region.



One vendor, Sister Ataa, who is 52 years old, stated that she enjoys having sex and is always looking for ways to spice up her sex life. She finds the sensation of toothpaste pleasurable and believes it enhances her sexual experience.



However, medical professionals have cautioned against this practice, emphasizing that using white toothpaste as an aphrodisiac and vagina tightener can increase the risk of infertility and other infections.

Dr. Promise E. Sefogah, an Obstetrician Gynecologist at the Shape Healthcare Specialist Medical Centre in Accra, warned that such habits can disrupt the vaginal area, leading to infections and infertility.



Dr. Sefogah noted that while this practice is not new and has been observed in other parts of the world, it poses significant risks to women's health. He explained that using toothpaste and other products can disturb the acidic balance of the vagina, leading to bacterial overgrowth and infections.



These infections can travel to the cervix and womb, potentially damaging the tubes and causing infertility or ectopic pregnancy.



Despite these warnings, some toothpaste sellers claimed they were unaware of this practice and only knew toothpaste as a product for cleaning teeth and maintaining dental hygiene.



However, others acknowledged the use of a specific brand of toothpaste for douching, highlighting the need for increased awareness about the potential risks associated with this practice.