Ghanaian youth are not lazy; they lack opportunities and business-friendly environment – Zenator

Zenator Rawlings

Zenator Rawlings, MP for Klottey Korle Constituency, believes Ghanaian youth are eager to work but face a lack of opportunities.

She highlighted the systemic challenges preventing young people from thriving, such as the absence of collateral for loans and insufficient support for startups beyond their initial stages.



Rawlings emphasized that the high cost of production hampers young entrepreneurs from succeeding, leading to many startups failing within a few years.

She called for a more supportive environment to enable young people to translate their hard work into tangible results and sustainable businesses.



Read full article