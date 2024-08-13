Ghanaians National Alliance calls for unification of independent candidates

The group believes that a unified candidate is essential to challenge

Source: GNA

The Ghanaians National Alliance has urged independent candidates to unify and select a single leader for the 2024 General Election.

The group believes that a unified candidate is essential to challenge the dominance of the NPP and NDC, which have been the main contenders since 1992.



Mr. Akwa Obodai, the Alliance's Public Relations Officer, argued that independent candidates lack the numbers to win individually and that a consensus candidate could appeal to voters seeking an alternative.

This call for unity comes as Mr. Alan Kyerematen's 'Alliance for Revolutionary Change' seeks to mobilize support but is also seen as lacking the necessary impact.



