News
Ghanaians choosing Dutch passport over PhD reflects a failed state – Prof Gyampo

Gampo Proff Professor Ransford Gyampo

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana has criticized Ghanaians who prioritize acquiring foreign passports, like the Dutch, over higher education.

He sees this trend as reflective of a failed state, contrasting it with the vision of Ghana's independence leader, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Gyampo's comments follow controversial remarks by Ghanaian social media personality Kofi Gabs, based in the Netherlands, who values his Dutch passport over a Ghanaian PhD.

Gabs cited the practical benefits of his Dutch citizenship, sparking debate on the value of education and national pride.

The reactions from Ghanaians have been largely critical of Gabs' viewpoint.

Source: TIG Post