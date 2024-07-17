Ghanaians must learn to be tolerant before preaching peace – NMC

George Sarpong

George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission, has urged Ghanaians to foster tolerance and avoid waiting until election periods to call for peace.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on disinformation in Accra, he emphasized that years of polarized narratives cannot be undone by temporary peace appeals during elections.



Sarpong highlighted the importance of accommodating differing views and developing civic values in communication to combat societal polarization and ensure a functioning democracy.

He called for continuous efforts to understand and respect opposing perspectives as a foundation for addressing disinformation and promoting unity.



Read full article