News
Ghanaians now living like magicians due to economic hardship – Dr. Sam Ankrah

Dr. Sam Ankrah

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: www.kasapafmonline.com

Dr. Sam Ankrah, the Founder of Alternative Force for Action (AFA), has expressed concern over the current economic challenges facing Ghanaians.

He highlighted the steep rise in prices of goods and services, making life difficult for many.

In an interview, he emphasized the need for economic freedom, stating that Ghana has become unaffordable for its citizens.

Dr. Ankrah criticized the governance focus of the major parties, noting a shift from "Nation Building" to "Deal making" over the past 32 years of NPP-NDC rule.

