Ghanaians vote for people with money but no brains – Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, founder of All People’s Congress

Leader and Founder of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga says Ghanaians have over the years voted for leaders with more money and less brains.

He says this phenomenon has led to the destruction of the country over the years.



Hassan Ayariga has noted that the biggest political party has, over the years, elected leaders who are able to pay more.



“These parties are a group of businessmen who have put themselves together to do business with Ghana. So they are running a business entity, a political business transaction. Those who have money are on one platform called the NPP and the others are called the NDC.

"What they do is you bring money, you bring money and let’s share Ghana and sell the country to themselves. These people have built themselves more than the country. Government properties are being sold out to themselves.



"So the government is losing its property, and politicians are gaining the property of the government, and that is a bad precedent for our country. Anybody who thinks the NPP and the NDC can save them should think again," he added.