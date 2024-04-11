Ghanaians will judge gov't by economic impact, not performance tracker - Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams

Buem Member of Parliament, Kofi Adams, emphasized that Ghanaians' assessment of the government's performance hinges on their economic well-being rather than the recently launched Performance Tracker, which he deemed unreliable.

Adams raised concerns about the accuracy of the tracker, citing instances such as the falsely reported completion of construction at the St. Augustine House, House 1 in Bishop Herman College, Kpando, Volta Region.



Speaking on TV3's Ghana Tonight show, Adams stated, "The best way to measure our performance will be in our pockets. We will not spend money to go and follow a tracker or a performance tracker that is deceptive or will mention things that do not exist."



The Performance Tracker, launched in Accra, monitors over 13,000 projects across various sectors and regions, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability in government operations.

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, hailed the tracker's user-friendly interface and encouraged citizens to utilize it for informed governance participation.



Oppong Nkrumah emphasized that the tracker serves as a comprehensive database showcasing government projects, allowing the public to monitor the status of projects and conduct physical inspections if desired.