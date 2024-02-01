Ghanaians will miss Akufo-Addo – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko and Nana Addo

Gabby Otchere-Darko, the executive chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) and senior partner at Africa Legal Associates (ALA), believes that Ghanaians will feel the absence of President Akufo-Addo once he steps down from power in January 2025.

Despite acknowledging the current challenges, Otchere-Darko emphasizes the need for Ghanaians to appreciate the efforts made by the current government.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, January 31st, Otchere-Darko expressed, "Maybe when he [Akufo-Addo] leaves and he’s gone, then we will miss him. We will notice it, but not now. After he’s long gone, they’ll say it."



He highlighted President Akufo-Addo's dedication to investing in the future of the country, particularly in providing opportunities for every child.

Otchere-Darko pointed out that while the NPP government has faced challenges over the last eight years, there have also been significant achievements.



He stressed the importance of effectively communicating these accomplishments to the public, stating, "There’s been challenges; there’s no two ways about it, but in recognizing the challenges, also recognize the work that has been done. I think they [the NPP] have a lot to celebrate if they can articulate their deeds better."