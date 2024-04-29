Ghans Health Service to embark on COVID-19 vaccination exercise from May 4 - 10

COVID-19 Vaccine

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has declared a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in response to escalating infections at various healthcare facilities.

Set to commence from May 4 to May 10, 2024, the vaccination exercise aims to curb the surge in cases, particularly in parts of Greater Accra, which has recorded the highest numbers so far.



Expressing concerns over the virus’ easy transmission, the Ghana Health Service has urged strict adherence to safety measures and protocols.



Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, underscored the significance of widespread vaccination to contain the virus’s spread and urged all Ghanaians to participate in the exercise in a media engagement.

“We are getting a few cases reported in parts of Accra and a few other regions. And it brings to bear the fact that Ghanaians need to be vaccinated and so on the 4th to the 10th of May, we are going to do a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign and we want to urge all Ghanaians to be part of the exercise.



“We plan to do about four or five before the end of the year. The thinking is that we need to get the necessary population immunity that will help us minimize the risk of getting infections in the country.”