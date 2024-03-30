Gideon Boako challenges prophets to predict Bawumia's running mate before announcement

Gideon Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, has issued a challenge to Ghanaian prophets who claim to possess predictive abilities, urging them to reveal the vice president's running mate before it is officially announced.

During an interview on Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning program on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Dr. Boako humorously suggested that prophets should demonstrate their foresight by accurately predicting Dr. Bawumia's choice before it becomes public knowledge.



He playfully asserted that prophets often claim credit for predicting events only after they have occurred, and he called for a change in this approach.



“As for this one, the prophets will have to help us… they rather wait for it to happen and then come out to say that they prophesied about it, but as for this one, they should say it before it happens.”



Supporting Dr. Boako's stance, the host criticized individuals who claim prophetic abilities, labeling them as deceptive.

Despite the upcoming general elections scheduled for December 7 and the urgency to finalize the NPP's running mate, Vice President Bawumia has yet to announce his choice.



There is growing advocacy for the vice president to select a candidate from the Ashanti Region, where he hails from.



However, opponents argue that the selection criteria should consider factors beyond regional affiliation, such as regional balance, party unity, and personal attributes.



Several individuals, including Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Bryan Acheampong, are seen as leading contenders for the NPP's running mate position.