Gideon Boako reveals plan to make Tano North a middle class hub in Ahafo Region

Dr. Gideon Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako, parliamentary candidate for the Tano North constituency and spokesperson for the Vice President, has disclosed ambitious initiatives aimed at positioning the area as the central hub for the middle class within the broader Ahafo Region, aiming to enhance its prominence.

He emphasized the significance of empowering students, local entrepreneurs, and artisans, highlighting their crucial role in driving economic growth and prosperity within the community. Dr. Boako expressed confidence in Tano North's potential to emerge as a beacon of progress and development in the Ahafo Region.



During a significant event in Duayaw-Nkwanta, located within the Tano North constituency, Dr. Boako generously donated startup tools and machinery to support artisans and master craftsmen, demonstrating his commitment to pragmatic measures and efficient management of human resources for the transformation of Tano North into a thriving center for the middle class.

Over the years, Dr. Gideon Boako has facilitated job placements and scholarships for hundreds of young people in the constituency, with a particular focus on the medical field. His plan to sponsor students in various disciplines such as engineering, law, and pharmacy reflects his dedication to expanding opportunities for the youth.



Dr. Boako also announced plans to secure admissions and sponsorships for 50 students in engineering programs relevant to the mining sector, in collaboration with the Newmont Gold Mining Company's Ahafo North project. This initiative aims to equip the youth with the necessary skills to secure top management positions within the mining industry, ensuring local participation and benefit.