Give NPP 70% vote, We will give you Ministerial position – E/R Secretary to Lower West Akim

NppScreenshot 2024 10 27 075811.png Adjei suggested that a strong win could secure a full ministerial position

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: mybrytfmonline.com

Tony Osei Adjei, Eastern Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urged voters in the Lower West Akim Constituency to re-elect incumbent MP Charles Acheampong and support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with at least 70% of the vote in the December 7 polls.

Adjei suggested that a strong win could secure Acheampong, currently Deputy Minister for Communication and Digitalization, a full ministerial position in a future NPP administration.

Speaking at a Health Walk in Asamankese, Adjei praised Bawumia’s integrity and track record, emphasizing the benefits of NPP’s free Senior High School policy and urging against voting for the NDC, which he claimed would reverse key policies.

Source: mybrytfmonline.com