Give NPP another chance, we have learnt our lessons – Ken Agyapong to Ghanaians

Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, has called on Ghanaians to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) another chance in the 2024 elections.

At the NPP Ablekuma South Constituency campaign launch, he acknowledged the nation's economic difficulties and urged the party to admit past mistakes with humility.

Agyapong emphasized the need for unity and collective support for Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, to ensure election success.



