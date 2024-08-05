News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
2

Give NPP another chance, we have learnt our lessons – Ken Agyapong to Ghanaians

Bawumia And Ken File.png Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: TIG Post

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, has called on Ghanaians to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) another chance in the 2024 elections.

At the NPP Ablekuma South Constituency campaign launch, he acknowledged the nation's economic difficulties and urged the party to admit past mistakes with humility.

Agyapong emphasized the need for unity and collective support for Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, to ensure election success.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post