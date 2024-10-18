News

Global rollout of Ghana Card begins in Denmark on Tuesday

NIAScreenshot 2024 10 18 083645.png Embassy staff in Copenhagen are being trained to facilitate the process

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is set to launch the global rollout of the Ghana Card registration for Ghanaians abroad, beginning in Denmark on October 22, 2024.

Following successful pilot programs in Canada and the U.S., the initiative will expand to several European countries, including Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Embassy staff in Copenhagen are being trained to facilitate the process, which includes online applications and biometric capture at missions.

The registration is open to Ghanaians aged six and above with valid passports or birth certificates, with options for those without these documents to use a vouching system.

Source: GNA