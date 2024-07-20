Global services slowly recovering after bug causes IT chaos

The outage has caused major delays at airports around the world

Source: BBC

A global IT outage caused by a faulty Crowdstrike software update impacted businesses, banks, hospitals, and airlines on Thursday and Friday.

The disruption affected Microsoft Windows users running Crowdstrike Falcon software. Though a fix has been issued, some systems may take time to fully recover.



The outage led to canceled flights, operational issues in healthcare services, and payment system problems. As businesses handle backlogs, there are concerns about the vulnerability of interconnected technologies.

Crowdstrike's CEO apologized, noting that the fix might require multiple reboots for affected devices. The incident has sparked debate about the dominance and risk of major cybersecurity firms.



