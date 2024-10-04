‘Go and beg Mahama’ – Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians amid anti-galamsey protest

Shatta Wale and John Dramani Mahama

Source: 3news

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale urged Ghanaians to apologize to former President John Mahama for voting against him in the 2020 elections. In a viral video, he criticized the current hardships, claiming many benefited under Mahama and lamented that voters chose Akufo-Addo instead, leading to dissatisfaction.





