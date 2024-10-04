News

‘Go and beg Mahama’ – Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians amid anti-galamsey protest

IMG 20241004 184047 Shatta Wale and John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale urged Ghanaians to apologize to former President John Mahama for voting against him in the 2020 elections.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale urged Ghanaians to apologize to former President John Mahama for voting against him in the 2020 elections. In a viral video, he criticized the current hardships, claiming many benefited under Mahama and lamented that voters chose Akufo-Addo instead, leading to dissatisfaction.



Source: 3news