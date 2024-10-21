Go out in your numbers and vote, it’s a constitutional right - Apostle Quardson

Apostle James Gabriel Quardson

Source: GNA

Apostle James Gabriel Quardson, Sunyani Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, has urged Ghanaians to exercise their constitutional right to vote in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking during the church's 75th anniversary celebration, he emphasized the importance of making informed choices, encouraging voters to select competent and patriotic leaders.



Apostle Quardson also stressed the need for a peaceful election environment, reminding political parties to prioritize peace and decorum.

Pastor Stephen Dankyi Asante echoed these sentiments, advising the youth to reject political violence and focus on building a better future.



Read full article