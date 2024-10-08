God does not choose leaders for countries – Pastor Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Source: GNA

Pastor Mensa Otabil, Founder of ICGC, stated that God does not choose leaders for countries, arguing it is a human responsibility.

Speaking at the "Charisma" programme hosted by Rev. Eastwood Anaba in Bolgatanga, he urged Christians to vote wisely instead of relying on divine intervention. He emphasized that Africa’s problems are rooted in mental and cultural issues, calling for transformation.

He also encouraged Christians to work hard and not rely solely on prayer, stressing that faith must be paired with action. He noted that Christians should take practical steps, like using medicine, to align with their beliefs.



