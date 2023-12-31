God doesn't prophesy only on 31st night, he speaks to us everyday - Prophet Oduro

Founder and lead pastor of Alabaster International Ministry, Kofi Oduro

The Founder and lead pastor of Alabaster International Ministry, Kofi Oduro, is urging Christians to stop thinking that God only communicates with the church at watch-night services on December 31 of every year.

According to him, many Christians go to watch-night services to receive prophecies from God when in fact God talks to people every day.



This, he said, is responsible for tricks and false prophecies given to the unsuspecting audiences.



“Tonight, there will be a lot of funny tricks in the name of prophecies. Nobody is saying there are no prophecies. God is speaking all the time. The Bible said, ‘God has spoken once and we have heard twice,' that power, dominion and salvation belongs to God. Nobody is saying God doesn’t speak but you can’t tell me that God only speaks on 31st nights.



“God is speaking all the time, God is speaking in the morning, in the night, in the evening, in Easter, in Ramadan, in Spring, autumn, summer, winter. God is speaking all the time but we can’t listen because we are too busy. So, tonight, there will be a lot of tricks in the name of prophecies,” he said.



Prophet Kofi Oduro also said that these repeated tricks in the name of prophecies that tend to happen only on December 31st watch nights are responsible for the rules imposed by the Ghana Police Service.

“Let the word of God prevail. If we are mature, wise and behave well as the church should, the Ghana Police Service will not write to the church, telling us to be careful not to prophesy to someone and say they will die. They will not tell us not to do that because they are watching and ready to take ABC to court.



“If the church is really positioned as it should be with a voice, the police has no authority to write to them telling them that but because we have a lot of nonsense in us and among us, this gives the Police the courage to come and regulate what God says in church.



“This is because we have tricks, fraudsters, imposters and criminals in clerical suits, this is why the police is telling us this,” he said.



