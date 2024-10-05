God will not be happy -Prof. Oquaye slams Africa’s mismanagement of natural resources

Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has voiced his frustration over Africa’s mismanagement of its natural resources, calling the situation "tragic."

He particularly emphasized the continent’s failure to harness its solar energy potential, despite being rich in sunlight.



Prof. Oquaye made these remarks during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Christian Service University in Kumasi.



Speaking at the event, Prof. Oquaye highlighted that while Africa is blessed with abundant solar energy, its utilization of this resource remains minimal.



He lamented how countries like the Netherlands, which receive far less sunlight, are producing more solar energy than the entire African continent.



"The way Africa is dealing with natural resources which God has endowed us with is very tragic," Prof. Oquaye stated.



"The BBC reported recently that solar energy production in the Netherlands is higher than the whole of Africa put together and Africa is the home of the sun. God will not be happy with this," he added.

Prof. Oquaye’s comments shed light on the missed opportunities Africa faces by not fully investing in renewable energy, particularly solar power.



He stressed that these resources, if properly managed, could be key drivers for sustainable development across the continent, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and foreign energy imports.



He called on African leaders to act swiftly, urging them to invest in renewable energy solutions.



"It’s time we take decisive action. Africa has all the potential for solar power to not only meet its own needs but to contribute globally.



Our leaders must step up and tap into the vast opportunities that solar energy presents," Prof. Oquaye concluded.



Read full article