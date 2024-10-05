News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

God will not be happy -Prof. Oquaye slams Africa’s mismanagement of natural resources

Mike Oquaye Ekk Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has voiced his frustration over Africa’s mismanagement of its natural resources, calling the situation "tragic."

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live