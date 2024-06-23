God won’t forgive you – UTV presenter goes wild on Ghanaian leaders

Agya Kwabena

Television personality Agya Kwabena has strongly criticized Ghanaian leaders for their perceived selfishness and neglect of the people.

In a viral video, he expressed frustration over the leadership's failure to address issues such as environmental degradation caused by illegal mining activities.



He accused the leaders of prioritizing personal gain over the well-being of the country and its citizens.

Agya Kwabena also highlighted the rise in renal diseases, linking it to the destruction of water bodies, and called for urgent action to protect Ghana's resources and people.







