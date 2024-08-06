News

7

Godfred Dame blasts NDC's '24-Hour Economy' as 'vague' and 'unconvincing'

Dame FileIMG 2767.jpeg Godfred Dame

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Attorney-General Godfred Dame has stressed the importance of the NPP breaking the 8-year electoral cycle, citing it as crucial for Ghana's future, not just the party's interest.

He praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a visionary leader who can guide the nation.

Dame emphasized the need for boldness, clear direction, and vision, accusing the opposing party (NDC) of lacking a clear vision, exemplified by their unexplained "24-hour economy" concept.

He urged support for Bawumia to lead Ghana to prosperity.

Source: 3news