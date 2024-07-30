Godfred Dame has been discredited enough as A-G; he acts like a legal rep of the NPP – Mahama

John Mahama and Godfred Dame

Source: 3news

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sharply criticized Attorney-General Godfred Dame, accusing him of partisan bias in prosecuting political opponents while ignoring larger cases of misconduct within the current administration.

Mahama praised the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ambulance case, calling it a vindication of Forson's innocence and a testament to the existence of justice in Ghana.

He condemned Dame's actions as malicious prosecution and emphasized the need for impartiality and fairness in the role of Minister of Justice.



